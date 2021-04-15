Transcript for Daunte Wright’s family calls for ‘accountability’ at emotional press conference

The last few days everybody is asked me what we want what we want to see happen. And everybody keeps the injustice. But unfortunately there is never going to be justice for. The Johnson would bring them home two lines knocking on the door with a big smile coming in the Hollis. Fitting don't eating dinner with us going out two months. Playing with his 21 year old almost two year old son giving them a kiss before he walked out the door. So they're just the food and even a word to me. I do want accountability. A hundred profound accountability. Like my sisters. The highest can't ability. But even then when that happens if that even happen. We're still going to barriers content. Oslo was of good young man. He was a young men to make it. We would build a Muslim to be somebody was gonna be somebody. He was a good key. Outfitted different. Did the tape that. There. But no my auntie with tail whip Ed. A block. These are her act and the apparent problem. Have been that you and all we as plausibly fifty didn't. I am not that aunt please help us the bullet hit and get something done and come Biggs and thumping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.