David Lynch, director of 'Blue Velvet' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," and co-creator of the cult drama series "Twin Peaks," has died. He was 78.

January 16, 2025

