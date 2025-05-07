Day 11 of Karen Read murder retrial spotlights digital forensics

Dave Aronberg, former state attorney for Palm Beach County, reacts to the digital evidence being presented to the jury.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live