Day 5 of manhunt for suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

ABC News contributor Brad Garrett joins Live to discuss updates in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live