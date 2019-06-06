Transcript for Day care worker caught on video abusing toddlers

Ormond Beach police say this is why officers arrested 65 year old Kathryn white yesterday. Know your eyes did not deceive you investigators say whites did snapped a toddler across the face and they say that's not all. We've found over thirty incidents that could be considered. Child abuse at least four different children life's work at the dream see academy on May 23 she was in charge of watching these toddlers during nap time. Police say here you see her aggressively flip a child on to his or her stomach. She returns later to violently shake that seem child's head. She's also caught on camera kicking that child's cocked. Picked them up off the ground and shake violently. And these toddlers it's disgusting in the parents involved in this right now they're very upset. Police say the day care's office manager heard a child crying afternoon. She reviewed the surveillance video and called. When investigators questioned Weiss they say she admitted she lost her temper that day. She said she was theory tired and should not have gone to work. Astor she thought she broke any laws she said quotes. Probably behind the mountain I spoke briefly on the phone with the likes this evening she said she doesn't know why this is all happening and declined to do an interview because her attorney told her not tale.

