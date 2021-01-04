Transcript for Day 4 of Derek Chauvin trial

Let's bring criminal defense attorney he earned run on for more on how this trial has played out so far and and may be what we night see Tuesday today. During thanks for being here the defense declined to cross examine. Charles McMillan he was a bystander got very emotional. I yesterday on the stand and described himself as being nosy news just a man who likes to walk around the neighborhood and so on and and so that's how. He ended up involved in this encounter trying to talk to George Floyd has all this was happening. Why it did the defense make that choice not to cross examine him what's the strategy there. Obviously he was extremely emotional as this are very emotional. Event that he witnessed tragic event that he witnessed enough there's really nothing to accomplish. Where the defense due to cross examine this witness. Now those body cam videos are also very hard to watch for the prosecution played them. Back to back yesterday what's the strategy there. Well I think indeed nobody can win they what videos are just devastating and for the defense they're Sarah. Incredibly difficult to watched. I'm now watch them multiple times and I'm certainly used to looking horrific crime scenes and what have you but it's the it who watched. Mr. Floyd banking Boris lie and and and mountain law enforcement basically ignoring him. And and not and intentions and that he's clearly in the and and not paying attention to bystanders. Through it desperately trying to get them pay attention to two telling human being news clearly suffering and and ended up. And so. As a prosecutor why play them back to back incident may be spacing them out early playing one of them what do you think they're trying to do there. I anticipate. And that we're gonna see videos body can videos. And and other videos throughout the trial it's not going to be just doing that moment is going to be probably played again. With the various experts today and indicated that they're holing. In their case tried to how explain their testimony and also to repeatedly show these very damaging videos to the jury. And so the jury has now seen this incident from several. Different angle several perspectives in cameras. Given what you just described as in those videos how does a defense come back this morning. And try to counter that site of George Floyd motionless for several minutes while these people are begging officers to get off of him. How does the defense now come back from that. You know it it's the I believe incredibly difficult. You generally when we have evidence that is. I'm very emotional very damaging gets you have to tried to embrace the evidence in some way. And and accepts you know you're what's this means is tried to argue don't believe your lying eyes and ears as doesn't works. I think that the defense needs due to embrace and they need to recognize how horrific these videos are and and and and I'll read it dance floor. And probably vote is on them on the experts and and the cost of that and and whether or not there may be another explanation as to why he passed other then what lawn what's most. Now we also saw a new video George Floyd inside the convenience store the cub foods before his arrest. How the defense try to make that work in their favor. You know I don't. I don't know husbands can make the video inside the store in their favor and he's walking around. Com that he. He's having dialogue with the people in the story doesn't seem to be threatening at all. I don't see anything favorable to the defense bow out of the video and inside. There's no indication that that he's been threatening Iran or doing anything inappropriate. Man and the cub foods employee testified to the same city looks high but otherwise he was friendly was approachable and and he was in no way. Out of control criminal defense attorney yard run Don it's great to talk to you thank you for your analysis. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.