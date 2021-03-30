Transcript for Day 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial: What to expect

And Alex pres joins me live now outside the courthouse then Minneapolis with more. Alex's first so what's it like there outside the court has now we saw that there were demonstrations in the past we know there were some last night what's it like they're now. Yet and a big big crowd here last night but right now there are no big crowds reckon tell you there been a number of people who have been coming out every day demonstrating outside. Of the courthouse here those demonstrations have often peaceful but they have been coming out here they say they want to make sure that they are. To supporting the Floyd family so that's why they're showing up to show that support. Fort George Lloyds and family Diane and what are you watching for in court today Alex. But there were expecting to hear more testimony from Donald Williams you heard from him in my piece. Just a few seconds ago he's also the voice that you hear in that disturbing video that we lost seen. Yelling at Derek show been to get off of George Floyd we expect him to be cross examined on the witness stand that later today and we expect to hear from. More witnesses. Who took video of the incident the prosecutor wants to. Make sure that video is admitted as evidence of the jury could consider it so a lot of those people be showing up on the witness stand Diane. And I Alex press thanks for that.

