Transcript for This day in history: March 27, 1997

In Nashville Tennessee today it has been an extraordinary meeting between the son of doctor Marten Luther king junior and the man who was serving life in prison. For doctor king's murder it is the first meeting ever between a member of the King Family. And James Earl Ray. And it was a chance for doctor king's son to asked directly. Did you killed my father here's ABC's Mike Von fremd. Dexter King was only seven years old when his father was murdered on the balcony of this Memphis motel. What happens to your game. Today that the age of 36. King for the first time was able to both meet James Earl Ray and confront him. About what happened that night in Memphis I just want to ask you. For the record home. Did you kill my fault with no no I didn't. But does reflect the stated sometime. He's currently different answers ready is terminally ill with cirrhosis of the liver and frequently rambled and lost his train of thought. But he appeared alert earlier tandem at the end of the interview. When king told him he accepted his words as the truth. Awkward if this makes him I want you to know what. I believe you. And my fair we believe ray confessed to the murder 29 years ago but after being sentenced to 99 years. He changed his account and said he was innocent. Today Dexter King was asked what made him believe right there's something about looking the other person. In my eyes and asking them questions but it's only through that process that you yourself convince. So yes I I personally feel it's now. The King Family has asked a judge to grant ray a new trial saying they do not believe the entire story has been told. Mike Von fremd ABC news.

