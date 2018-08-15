Transcript for First day of school in Parkland, Florida

And Stephanie watch here apartment Florida and is Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school but the last of the students are streaming in. On campus into the school or what is their first date backs them a break. Now they are returning to a campus that is going to have a lot of added security measures which includes more cameras go be a school resource officer. Our armed purse and on campus for every school in this district. Another thing they'll be seeing today is Eric gets better be here on campus to help the students with anything that they meany. Now the school is hoping that this would just be a normal Dave for the students and that is their first day back. We do know that six months almost to the day today there were seventeen people tragically gunned down just here on this campus. It will undoubtedly be a bittersweet day hearing campus students and teachers reuniting for the first time since their months away for summer break. There are students that are obviously feeling this immense loss that continues to be felt on its community another thing on the minds of this community here parkway today is likely that these suspects of this shooting. Will be appearing in court later today as these students are turning to their new normal in their first day back at school there will be that court appearance. I'm Stephanie wash compartment Florida for ABC news live.

