Daymond John celebrates Black-owned businesses

Less than 10 percent of entrepreneurs are Black, but “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John is looking to change that with a day aimed at empowering Black businesses.

November 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live