Transcript for DC mayor holds press conference on Capitol Hill siege

Morning were coming on the air because DC mayor morial bows is holding a press conference right now let's listen. Try and update. To provide the public with. The district's posh during an update on the acts of domestic terrorism and sedition that unfolded in the nation's capital yesterday. I'm joined by members of my team including the chief of police rapper Conte. And the director of Homeland Security Chris treasury guests. We are also joined by the secretary of army secretary Ryan McCarthy who will be available. To answer your questions as well. I want to begin but banking DC resident. For heeding our call odd to stay at home during and the the last two days. You dig your part to keep our city safe. What we saw was an affront not only to our democracy but also to our values. On the values that make the District of Columbia a welcoming diverse. An inclusive city. I also want to thank the men and when the men and women of the metropolitan police department. Four responding. To the United States capitol police's request yesterday. For back up on and quickly restoring order two that cap all told building. They're heroic acts a yesterday demonstrate. What true patriotism. Is chief Conte and I ahead. I joined chief in. Touring the city last night. And had the opportunity to see. Our police sent work and so we want to thank them for everything that they do. I'm not only in supporting the federal response om but in keeping our city safe as well. Overnight as expected the congress affirm I'm president elect Joseph Biden and com mullah parents. In it is official that certification. Will it be it Joseph Biden and comma let Harris will take the oath of office on January 20 to be the 46 president. Of the United States of America. We know and we. All new that the end results of this free and fair election. Would it be adults that they take on January 20. This should send a clear message to our nation in the world that despite. Actions of unhinged president and those. That believed the baseless. Conspiracies. That have been peddled. By him on in and buy other elected officials that the United States remain strong. Our democracy is prevailing. Decency is prevailing. And hold and change are on that her rise sent. Well it seems like a lifetime ago and it was just yesterday on that we received the final election results. Out of the state of Georgia. And I want to congratulate senator what I'm Diana caught him reverend senator war not. In senator elect our socks I also want it adds to make a few priorities. Clear. For the new congress. That it better very important to the district. First we must get statehood on the president's desk within the first 100 days out that 117. Congress. Congress must immediately transfer command of the District of Columbia National Guard from the president the United States to. In put it squarely under the command and control of the mayor of the District of Columbia. The congress must create a nonpartisan commission. To understand. That catastrophic security failures that happen at the capitol. On January 62021. Both to hold people accountable. Into ensured that it never happens again. We must also understand why the federal law enforcement response was much stronger at the protest over the summer. Then during yesterday's attack on congress. I also call on the joint terrorism task force to investigate arrest and prosecute. Any individual who entered the capital destroyed property. Or in cited acts of domestic terrorism observed yesterday. More immediately we know that the current president must be held accountable. But this unprecedented attack on our democracy. What happened yesterday is what he wanted to happen. And we must not under estimate the damage he can choose to our nation and our democracy over the next two weeks. And it's not just the president who must be held accountable so too must. Did domestic terrorists who stormed the capital and threaten members of congress. What happened yesterday. Is textbook. Terrorism. Not need to reach to a definition. Is but nick federal code of regulations. This defined S the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate. All car hearse. A government. The civilian population. Or any segment they are and furtherance of political. Ers social objectives. The FBI has already set up a web site where Americans can report tips. And today MPD is releasing. Its own book out information. Any tips that are reported to NPD will also be shared with the FBI. So I encourage washingtonians. Who can provide information to do so by texting 50. 41150411. Or by calling 2027279099. We are still in the midst of our response. We have aided the federal government in establishing the security of the United States capitol. These incidents were contained to the United States capitol in its grounds. We will review for ourselves what occurred yesterday to commend those who perform heroically. And so learn. I'll what mistakes were made. Was that I wanna has chief Conte to provide any update from the metropolitan police department. Followed by situation update from secretary McCarthy. Thank you mayor browser in good morning everyone. As communities across the country are still processing the images of the violent mob that stormed the US capitol. I want to start this morning by thanking the members of the metropolitan police department. When US capitol police call for assistance. It was you that answer their call without hesitation. Your actions to restore democracy. Were nothing short of heroic. And should be record the past. As MPD members you serve the DC community each and every day but yesterday evening. You answered the call to serve all Americans. Many of you here today understand that the district is unique. It respect to the number of law enforcement agencies operating in local DC the many federal buildings and national park lands. But I have seen some misinformation out there that I would like to clear out. MP eighties responsibility. Is to provide public safety services to the vibrant communities that make up this great city. In pretty assisted. US capitol police when they requested our assistance won their grounds. What we did do was restore democracy for all of America in assisted Al partners the US capitol. And there are approximately 2000 number or force Bob providing swift by providing a swift response to an escalating situation. MPD numbers will continue to be responsible for local DC. But we are willing and capable as we saw yesterday of assisting our partners at any moment. Again when US capitol police call for assistance in PD answer the call. I would also be remiss if I did not recognize the support we receive from Al law enforcement partners regionally. And that DC National Guard assets. Please allow me to provide an update in regards arrests made by MPD related to one rats. There were 68 individuals arrested yesterday evening and answer it into the early morning hours of January 7. Of the 68 arrests sixty were adult males and eight were adult females. 41 a vols arrest occurred warn US capitol grounds and to my knowledge only one of the rest these is from the District of Columbia. I just want to underscore that only one of the arrest these wheels from the District of Columbia. However we still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify. And hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions. We have collected numerous images of persons of interest there we are asking the community to help us identify. These images depict individuals engaged in various acts of violence or property destruction. And we have made these images of billable one hour web site in social media platforms. We shared these update these images last night while with the DC bids the whole tale associations and all the community partners along with the FBI. We also have shared these images with the with Steve regional airport authorities. A law as we speak we have numbers of the metropolitan police department that are scouring the area hotels. Businesses. Etc. are trying to identify some of these individuals the steel may be are taking up residence in out with the now city. The FBI were working closely with them to aggressively pursued those responsible for these shameful and violent acts. You can help by taking a moment to view them and provide us with assistance again they have been publicly released on our web site. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to MPD at 202727. 9099. Or text us at 50411. Information Camby provided anonymously. In addition to what I've already mentioned a we will also be sending these images out across the country to the reeks of the FBI offices in every state. We have all the arousal reward of up to 1000 dollars for information at least to the rest the conviction of persons responsible. And I should add that we already are receiving information and tips and valuable tips and from residents in people who opt who have identified some of these individuals. Rule continue to assist. The United States capitol police with security without compromising the quality and professional police service to out district neighborhoods. Residents and visitors should continue to expect traffic disruptions and a large law enforcement presence in and around the National Mall in US capitol. Now I would like to take this opportunity to provide the identities. Of the purses that lost their lives yesterday. As I mentioned late yesterday the metropolitan police department is handling the investigation of the US capitol police officer involved shooting that occurred in the house lobby area. The deceit it in that shooting has been identified as 35 year old. Ashley. From from not put meats and Ashley. Also known as Ashley Babbitt of Huntington Maryland this remains an active MPD investigation. There were three additional deaths that occurred which we believe all to be the results of medical emergencies. The deceit is have been identified as fifty year old Benjamin Phillips of rain town Pennsylvania. 55 year old Kevin Greisen of Athens Alabama and 34 year old rules and Boylan of Kennesaw Georgia. Lastly I would like to thank. All of DC and on neighboring jurisdictions. In Virginia fort York and Maryland fort hearing to the mayor's in the government's curfew orders. And now arc in turn over two secretary McCarthy. Thank you chief county mayor browser. Yesterday was a horrible. And shameful day. And artistry. One thing we did see. Was incredible leadership by mere browser in chief county and saw the best of this city. And when they called us over at the Pentagon. We started getting awareness. Yesterday afternoon about the breach within the capital and quickly. Worked to support move there are our resources forward in in support of metro PD in the capitol police. And responded in truly saw some incredibly heroic things. From the Mitchell PD in the NRDC Gerson very proud of those men and women. At present there are the entire DC National Guard has been mobilized. We have also received the support from state of Virginia Maryland Pennsylvania New Jersey. Delaware and New York there'll be 6200. Guardsmen. In total by the weekend here. If the US and and the US national Kemper reason. In support. Of the DC. DC Matsch called police department as well as the capital special police. At present we have over 150 personnel. Upon the and they're capitol grounds and we will have 850. On the capitol grounds. By noon today. At 9 AM this morning we begin erecting a seven foot non scalable fence which will be from constitution independence. And first avenue. To the in front of the pond right there in front of the capitol that that road right there so. These personnel. In this security measures will be in police. For no less the next thirty days. And will be keeping all of these support mechanisms in place and include constant coordination with the capitol police. And the mayor's office. Thank you.

