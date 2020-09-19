2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Rochester party

More
Police have not released the names of the victims and are still interviewing witnesses to learn more about the shooting.
0:51 | 09/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Rochester party
Officers and there. Leah and people. Running from. Soon room to. Me. Very. It's CMR. Multiple victims. So. It's sixteen. Confirmed victims of human. Sent. It. Those X. We see. Field that we are hearing it and lives. Interview witnesses. And victims. And the victims or suspects. The moment that community victims and their families. You or hurt right now. He works in dancers was armored points to be. Suffering some comfort zones.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Police have not released the names of the victims and are still interviewing witnesses to learn more about the shooting.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73121453","title":"2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Rochester party","url":"/US/video/dead-14-injured-shooting-rochester-party-73121453"}