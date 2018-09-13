6 dead in California shooting, including gunman: Police

Around 5:20 p.m. local time Wednesday, deputies responded to a trucking business where shots were fired, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department.
Transcript for 6 dead in California shooting, including gunman: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

