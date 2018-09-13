Now Playing: '60 Minutes' boss reportedly fired for text sent to reporter

Now Playing: NC town waits for Florence after being hit by Matthew

Now Playing: Trump urges Florence preparedness amid backlash

Now Playing: 6 dead in California shooting, including gunman: Police

Now Playing: Tracking the path of Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Urgent Hurricane Florence evacuations underway on Carolina coast

Now Playing: Storm water bottles left to rot in Puerto Rico

Now Playing: Shooting at cemetery graveside service leaves 1 person dead: Police

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: FEMA preps for Hurricane Florence ahead of Friday morning landfall

Now Playing: New video shows Harvey Weinstein with woman before alleged rape

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence; the final upcoming hours

Now Playing: North Carolina's outer banks shut down as Hurricane Florence bears down

Now Playing: Inside Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence approaching brings flood fears

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, the Category 3 monster storm

Now Playing: Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials

Now Playing: '60 Minutes' executive producer fired at CBS over allegations

Now Playing: Southeast braces for Hurricane Florence

Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO regrets saying he could beat Trump