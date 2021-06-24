Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse
In unimaginable. It credible. Our prayers and her when we it's residents and families with the community. Yeah. Okay. I have never seen so many activists at least in my life and all at once. Entire buildings completely gone in the back towards the side. Yeah yeah. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:05","description":"The Surfside, Florida, complex partially collapsed early Thursday morning. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78468743","title":"At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse","url":"/US/video/dead-florida-building-collapse-78468743"}