At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse

More
The Surfside, Florida, complex partially collapsed early Thursday morning.
1:05 | 06/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse
In unimaginable. It credible. Our prayers and her when we it's residents and families with the community. Yeah. Okay. I have never seen so many activists at least in my life and all at once. Entire buildings completely gone in the back towards the side. Yeah yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"The Surfside, Florida, complex partially collapsed early Thursday morning. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78468743","title":"At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse","url":"/US/video/dead-florida-building-collapse-78468743"}