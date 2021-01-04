Transcript for 4 dead, including child, after 'multiple victims' shot in California

It's not really good morning. Even though it's beautiful outside. This is child abuse prevention month. And it appears that little boy died in his mother's arms as she was trying to save him. During the terrific massacre. I wanted to think she could sell. And his staff and lieutenant Ahmad and all of the investigators and police that responded. Our hearts did he go out to the victims. And I'm here to tell you that we are going to do everything in our power in the Orange County district attorney's office. To get justice for these families. And we pray for one of the victims who's still in the hospital. Who underwent emergency procedures. Thank god. No orange police officers. Were injured or killed. They arrived at this scene. Apparently defying the front and the back wrought iron gates locked and secured. Which meant that they were not able to get into the courtyard premises or the locations. In order to try to secure entry here of these shots that. And we know that shots had been fired before their arrival. We know that suspect also apparently had been wounded as well and that investigation is ongoing about what causes injury. But those officers had to engage the suspect from outside the premises. And kill bolt cutters could be brought to the scene in order for them Judy entry to the promises. In the meantime. Horrific. Rampage was going on in offices. And people were dying or we're being shot. And that is still obviously under investigation. I want to explain why the district attorney's office is on the location at seniors are mobile command. We're presently conducting operations. What if the officer involved shooting. Any time a police officer. Engages with deadly force. In the field. That is investigated by the Orange County district attorney's office except for the city of having to engage. The reason is simple. We need to ensure that there are officers from the DA's office to investigate other officers and have nothing to do we Martin and no connection. The agency that's being investigated. That is for transparency and objectivity. The other reason we're here is because of the criminal investigation of the shooting itself. Why this alleged suspect mr. Gonzales. Throughout the night my prosecutors were working on search warrants and other aspects of advice to investigative team. And we believe we will be getting the submission for request for filing. In the next few days. I'm here to make something very very cool air. Mr. Gonzales is eligible for the death penalty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.