5 dead, 2 others injured in Raleigh shooting: Officials

Five people are dead, including an off-duty police officer, and at least two others are injured in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday night, according to city officials.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live