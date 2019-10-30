3 dead and 9 injured in shooting at Halloween party

Authorities declared a mass casualty incident and said that they were responding to a crime scene outside a home next to a nail salon in downtown Long Beach, California Tuesday night.
Breaking news three people who are have been killed after a shooting inside of a hole in Southern California at least nine others. Were hurt in the shooting happened overnight inside of a home in Long Beach. Video shows officers first responders on scene again in California. 911 caller say they heard as many as twenty shots fired. No word on arrests.

