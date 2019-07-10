Transcript for 3 dead, 1 missing after car plunges into canal

Three people are dead at a fictional boy is missing after an SUV plunged into a canal in Delaware. It happened yesterday in Middletown the victims were among. Five people in ES UV a teen girl with the only survivor she was saved by the eighteen year old driver. Who died. Trying to rescue the others. Authorities in Southern California are investigating a series of explosions during October fest celebration and witnesses say. Three explosions rocked a restaurant in Huntington Beach sending hundreds of people fleeing officials say. A chance former exploded two firefighters and three other people were hurt.

