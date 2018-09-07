1 dead, 1 missing as helicopter crashes into condo complex

The crash happened in the popular tourist town of Williamsburg, Virginia.
0:24 | 07/09/18

Transcript for 1 dead, 1 missing as helicopter crashes into condo complex
Net turning your back at home. At least one person is dead after a helicopter crashed into a Condo complex in Williamsburg Virginia the ten unit building was guided by a fire that cause. Was caused by the crash. Firefighter spent several hours battling the flames authorities are also working to locate and identify the pilot in that wreckage. No word yet on what might have caused a crash a FAA and NTSB are on the scene.

