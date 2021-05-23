Transcript for 2 dead, 8 wounded in Minneapolis shooting, suspect in custody

Officers arrived and a very chaotic scene. There were people that were shocked laying down. They came across one individual who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Com and they weren't trying clearing the area looking for a suspect and providing aid to those who we're in the indictment. Everybody. Shots in this evening as an adult. And then did the break down his five males and five females. The two decisions are males and then I individual in critical condition as a male.

