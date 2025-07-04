Deadly 'catastrophic flooding' in Texas

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said it's working with other agencies to respond to calls for rescues.

July 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live