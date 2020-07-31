Transcript for Deadly Marines training accident

And that's breaking news one marine is dead and eight others are missing after an accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of California last night. ABC's will Carr joins us live in California will what happened. Well Diane there is a search and rescue going on right now for those eight missing Marines off the coast of Southern California it comes after a minute marine amphibious assault vehicle spoke on a water during a training exercise. Overnight we know fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside that vehicle at the time of the incident eight have been recovered. Two were Ross to the hospital one is in critical condition what is in stable and we have confirmed that one marine was jailed. The Marines are part of the fifteenth expeditionary unit are you do that to be sent quickly to respond to emergencies across the world at any point. The amphibious assault vehicle they were training in can be launched from a navy ship and then use like a regular armored personnel carrier when it hits the beach. The commanding officer of the fifteen Amy you tweeting. We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident I ask that you keep our Marines sailors and their families and your prayers as we continue with this search and obviously everybody helping. For some good news as the search continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.