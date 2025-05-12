Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Tennessee-Georgia border: Officials

The incident involved six passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer and officials say there were fatalities.

May 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live