Deadly police shooting in Tennessee causes outrage

More
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly U.S. Marshal-involved shooting in Frayser.
1:17 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly police shooting in Tennessee causes outrage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly U.S. Marshal-involved shooting in Frayser. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63703772","title":"Deadly police shooting in Tennessee causes outrage ","url":"/US/video/deadly-police-shooting-tennessee-outrage-63703772"}