From ABC news life. The death of George school. Jerry show opened on trial. Well good evening about Terry Moran Dave killed in the trial of Derek Shelton for the murder of George Floyd has just concluded he was a day jurors saw more videos from the scene of George Floyd's dad. And heard emotional testimony. From eyewitnesses on that street corner in south Minneapolis. Sheldon of former Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing George Floyd and faces charges. A second degree murder third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota law and one of the witnesses we heard from is the teenager. Who took the most widely seen. Of the videos of George floors death she was just seventeen years old at the time. And her video has now been seen around the world and sparked nationwide protest in this country about police brutality and race in power in America. Her testimony just part of the emotional drama. That played out in that courtroom today let's listen. Miami next who is running out that he was. Going to die. Emotional day of testimony from. Witnesses who were minors at the time of the incident and that's why you didn't see their faces you heard prosecutors' questioning them. I don't want to brand. Our ABC colleague Kenneth mode and standing by Minneapolis is he has been throughout this trial and and Kenneth it was an emotional day at a day. Which was particularly poignant because of the use. These witnesses and their unblinking. Attention to what. Happened and what they tried to do to stop. Terry on this blustery day here in Minneapolis that went kind of symbolic because we were blown away by the testimony. We heard here today the state witnesses. They started strong on day two and he ended strong we heard from pat mixed martial artist. We heard from these young people these people were minors at the time some were still minors who were standing there at 38 in Chicago avenue. When George Floyd hat that need from Derek children digging into his neck as he was a losing life. Trying to out pleas for help begging for his mother. And Terry we can go down the list of the witnesses here and say okay the defense for their children. Bake at target try to challenge the mixed martial arts. Artists there they could try to challenge this minor. Whose. Who said look. I saw George Boyd. Gasping for a year. They can try to challenge each and every one of them and try to kind of hit their credibility a little bit to say what you don't know police tact is you don't know please policy. You don't know what it's like to be a first responder. But then you've got Genevieve can't send him off duty firefighter. And that one what they. Powerful powerful witness before the stage and she ended the day here on day to you and that you mention. We have a little bit about combative back and forth between the defense and Genevieve Hanson there. And that's because they knew that she was a threat to their defense he has a threat to their defense and I want to read you Terry some of the notes that I took here because. Her testimony again I would suggest. Shocked by some of the things that she was saying as you said out of that Derek showed I think very comfortable. With the majority of his weight balance on top of George boy's neck. And so she lives in Mac community a reminder there as you just happened to walk upon. I visitors today going down there at 38 in Chicago she said at one point it appeared that shipment had a hand. And it's pocket he looks so relaxed she says she did apart herself to the police officers there are on the scene as an off duty police officer and she claims. That it was officer talent at the responding officer who told her. Well if you're truly an off duty firefighter. The UN no better than to get involved in what's happening here not she said that she would have requested additional help if she was allowed. To get them there to help George Voight she's that I would detective airway I would worried about his spinal cord and he had a injury it would a check for up false. And that is the most important thing that the state and the prosecutors there want to hammer away at did any wind it. Of those responding officers checked her pulse that they hope George Floyd she's that I would've started impressions because. She saw that he was having trouble reading it did look like he was breathing she says she would've started as compression. That CPR until help arrived she's it she even knew some of the firefighters the first responders who arrived when they did arrive and so. Hearing from this person is an off duty firefighter who was Wear uniform. I think it is extremely. Extremely important to the app prosecution's case here and I and that they show what was happening at that time and again it. Karen think it bears repeating here about the weight. The weight of the officers who were on George Floyd and she actually said Genevieve can't think you're the off duty firefighter Tom she says he wasn't moving and he was cops. And that's three grown men. That's a lot putting weight on somebody that is quote it's too much so again some powerful testimony to end the day here on day two. Why she brought her professional experience as an EMT. Although she was off duty at the time and she tried to intervene and help and that that the general feeling. That out of her testimony was that. She might have been able to save. George Floyd's life had she done those things. That you just talked about there can vote them. Thanks very much for being with us appreciate that. As always. I don't want to go now to. Civil rights attorney Chris and given Stratton who's joining us in criminal defense and civil rights attorney Phillip Hamilton filled let me begin with you and play you a little bit of what we just. Heard. It can mode and describe for us and that is this testimony from this uniformed. He MT coming before the jury. And describing how she came upon the scene was very concerned. And talking about what she wanted to do here is Genevieve Hanson. Who was off duty at the time she took a video of the scene and tried to intervene here's a little bit what she had to say. When you first approached you send your identified yourself as a firefighter. Two home did you identify herself. Toss your town. So loudly enough that I I would think that day yeah curiosities and what did you hear me there that. We know you weren't welcome in essence man touted officer Thomas. He says something don't mind that is if you. We're really are a Minneapolis. Yeah you would know better than to get involved. What did you think of. First I was worried that he was things time. Going to believe me. And not let me. I'm help. And handles sewn. That's not right I mean. They didn't they what I should've done. There was no medical assistance on scene and I hate and got there and I could lose. Given medical assistant that's exactly what action. So based on your training and experience once you have seeing. What did you want to do for this person on the ground. They let me into this season. Hey I already had. And decided. When his level of consciousness was so I would have requested additional. How I wouldn't want my car my mind fair. The paramedics and Viacom. Would have asked someone to run into. The gas station and look for any ED. And I would oh checked. He is actually checked his airway I would've been worried about his spinal cord injury because he has so much weight on its neck. I would ripple into the airway to check whether any instructions. And I would have checked her pulse. When I didn't find a pulse. If that was the case I would have started compassion these. And I didn't have my Bendix I would of continued contraction as we don't do. We don't get math math and. I'm excited continues connections that are rated a hundred. Committed to Intel. Helper. Wire orange juice you. During your best. Because the officers tunes. But mean. It's an easy and I also offered it. And I Harry I heard two. Why can't walk them through error or told that if she doesn't have a policy needs to connections and Linda either. So she offered to help as well and and Phillip Phillip Hamilton if I mean this is an aspect of this scene which we've seen so much that I I was not aware of that that there was someone there. Prepared to give medical exit assistance asking to give medical assistance. Does that go to my first two questions. It does that go to negligence or or the depraved state of mind that that these crimes require prosecutors to prove. It's a dozen also suggest. That she might have been able to revive him which makes the entire incident even even more horrific. I mean point one Terry. Absolutely I mean you have to so we present to negligence. You did here is eighty duty there was also meant we neglect right and duty of care that each person in the positions calling harm. Should recognize. And ultimately just didn't Kerry. And when we have another essentially public service official who is here on the scene whose business is looking is Sangster situation. That officers are homeless. It nevertheless sales this year her mind and not just Hamas member. All she you know mediation and base that ultimately she needed help. Check this Paul's she's literally going to chat with her mind in next situation. All the medical care and Judy it is all so mr. Floyd now Maloney. And now. He's being border seems exit means half sacks to say he's thinking we're actually means you require Carter beat you wouldn't know to see I've seen. Not at all she. And understand Ng was testified to do you care they need to be your cell phones in the deployed in that moment. She was ready and willing to do so records are keeping horror. And the rest of the crowd and a day. I think this also little salute when current undercutting were mr. Nelson is practical it's distinct. In trying to save his crown Wallace you essentially unknown who will leave this crowd was since we. You know you're pulling some sort of danger. A threat to the police. And I think the reason why I could face trachsel our fight to keep. Her mom yeah particular. It is cheese company. It completely and totally undercuts the you know this is just some. Let's CC for each article game of people are high crime area there are we holding some sort of threat. To beat officer when he ended the day when all the crowd was on a police station the officers would not Wear correct when you officer are correct this man whose neck is under your. Who can reasons and I'm being. Please check this calls please all we do something to say here is now there was no threat it was more everybody's trying to say hey. Help this man you can did you happen Ian T bear this coming test fire station as well. Yeah if there you can actually to losing his case particularly. In regard to pray that the defense is trying to me dad you know we are also thought he would distract the buyer virtual threatening crowd the crowd. I think he prosecution mark Patton with you on the stand and testify is if he shot that there was no threat it is the crowd was concerned. This is the crowd was trying to call the EG somewhat. Ecstasy the officers to help. Mr. lawyers and human decent slightly narrower yet he does go today a minute negligence. What also need to sex it undercuts you know some of weird he's trying to go. In terms of people trying to be. The prosecution in regards to you an idea it was so reasonable not even decades are you know reasonable doubt. And and that who brings his right to let's go to that moment an out in an aggressive cross examination. Of who fought the MT Genevieve Hanson. Dare show ends a lawyer Eric Nelson. One after her about her demeanor and how as Philip M of those just telling us. It may have seemed threatening that that that group of bystanders there that we see. Again and again standing around trying to intervene. We were some kind of threat to police here is how. Arab Nelson tried to confront. Genevieve Hansen on that score. You would agree that when you first arrived on scene your own personal just like you personally your own personal demeanor. There's much more hall. It and as you were there are between 826. And 830. Soon about the loss foreign minutes. You would agree that your own demeanor. Got louder and more frustrated. And upset. Trusted at a much as you read it is angry. More dust. Company officers and and I didn't. Pretty angry scared. Mr. what was loaded into an ambulance. And there was no point being try to reason him anymore because there's still so many. Well that didn't go particularly well they did seems four defense where Nelson and and let me go. And to Christen on this score and on what the defense is trying to tell us about these witnesses. Who were there as citizens. Seeing something that they believed meted. Good to be intervene upon. And here there are mad on this cross examinations with some some general accusations they were angry that they represented a threat. In a church working. I'm an active ingredient that is not where Ian on Gary when. On and I believe a lot of my colleagues all on I think juries always heart wrenching testimony of passion bystanders. Showing him shall. Not only to the videos all Indonesian. And issue an ash blaming themselves. They're feeling like. Powerless. One witness said she felt like she was sailing mr. link I'm. All of that steam that Janet Hanson would have done and I'm and how she. Nothing that is really important and why. Any lends only prudent and shouldn't because she was their sport minutes and ordered four minutes. She not only under caught on it depends on and when it but he sentencing that she didn't. We're not. Actually a coherent conversation with Paris telling you you're you're you're paramedic. You know that he. And congress agent shelling and Oscar wasn't distracted and didn't listen so easy I. And my steam in addition to that. All of the things that she admits she is all about rendering care I think his dream for Hanson's testimony to point out she's. Four minutes when one meaning of that. My. Lynch. Not movie. Not able to agree re. Twenty seconds that the pair. Paramedic was checked his pulse and our party and the exacting its reign. She'll be mule. Was taking a little too mr. Floyd now. I think was also really powerful testimony Henson anti I don't want to she's she had seen this. Seems seems. She had any Modi insight on it when she had just seen. Which he viewed as he or so I didn't think it went very. At all and you Greece prosecution started strong and strong. Well and let me go to cannot now again on this not quite sure what Eric Nelson was trying to achieve here in this cross examination one point he said well as a firefighter. You would appreciate if people coming criticizing your work lawyer in the middle of fighting a firewall that I guess that analogy. From the prosecution point of view is that died she wasn't just letting a house burned down or wasn't the lighting a house on fire. And that is what she would have thought. What's happening something wrong was happening in her judgment with George Floyd they're telling about Eric Nelson what if from your perspective he's trying to accomplish with these kinds of combative cross examinations. Not quite sure what he's getting it. Boise from Erica Nelson. Over the course of the past a couple of days but all of these witnesses and is you're not a police officer. That's a lot of questioning we've been seeing from Eric Nelson and today he. I always point Terry to the line of questioning here and so he started it off immediately wit that ms. Hanson wit you've had two years. As a firefighter. He touched on her training to become a firefighters that. You're trained to fight fires and essentially are not trained to be a police officer. And you touched on it there when you go to a scene does anyone interfere with your work. God does anyone distract you would you be distracted fighting fires this I was yelling at you if someone was trying to. Not to distract you to get your Ted Jenny she officially said no nothing would distract me from doing my job. She was adamant. I she's pretty stern. And answers pretty the dead on in her car her explanation of what she would do in the situation what she wanted to do to help George Floyd. And so that line of questioning is extremely important because we've seen it with other witnesses. Wed. What how we started the day whip Donald Williams wit or you're not a police officer or. How do you know about those certain chokehold or things like that are how would you know if that Joseph Cole was having an impact. On George boarded his body. The so that's a line of questioning we've seen Eric Nelson and we expect. You I think more that line of questioning and it's pretty interesting that he's taking that route. Because Terry. Remember during jury selection. What these potential jurors perhaps they were acting ever respect for law enforcement without look at also say. Overall the ever respect for public servants who's also a public service. Firefighters and that's what makes its cancer so strong. She was indeed. Thanks Ken let me go to Philip Hamilton on this question of what Eric Nelson may be trying to achieve perhaps and perhaps you can help us is he looking for. But to establish certain things. In evidence that. Will did it will that allow him to argue that police officers are granted. A great deal of leeway a great deal of power on the streets because they're there to keep streets safe. K and are there aspects of of what he's trying to establish of the threat that that they might feel. There urgent need to put somebody under. Under custody who may have been resisting arrest he is he looking to find a way. To make his defense with these witnesses. Under law. He is in you don't music series is taking the boiler plate approach you know we didn't seem throughout the course. The US senator in years would allow police officer related prosecutions you know I think. Yeah thaksin air which looks ultimately people to trial. But even thinking through you know some of the incident were already there before leaving me to the grand jury sees were alternately you didn't move slower. This is what are you to Houston since planned it this is not politically click case correct. But he believes he he's he's trying to have just seen outraged. Unfortunately DC Milan will preceding cases. And because this case is so uniquely different. You can't please change the way he generally can't in this insular. Saying that long worsening by nature of the dangers of their child should have believe way to be able to me he's split second decisions right. Which is what we generally seen in the cases to see this one. A split second case in Richard Blackwell. Was playing that theme didn't play tomorrow the court record this case nine minutes and 29 seconds there is no split second decision. So this please he's on the boiler defects the general. Will say these are making decisions theme timed it is factored in what occurred here. You can't be cleaned and we use claim so kind of standard format is taking allowed your emotion. Hundreds I understand. It's probably not get into strong. To plead his case emotionally and to ultimately doubt the emotions what it isn't time. You can't take original what are your standards are not knocking any animals and what we see Nelson human corpses is opening CE. Well of course Chris cross. Playing down the emotion and not looking that factored well you want what's that we Amir. Right in what clearly a man died after our clients meet common bat next even if I'm not necessarily saying that aren't at all instead. At some point attacks will acknowledge the tragedies happen here and the way to Nelson. We were in his cross examinations today getting them to combat and someone who witnessed it. Not certain because they are doing anything I see combat. Now what are asking tough questions wouldn't. We eat your questions tax trial strategy one don't want her trial turned. He's asking who Seagram's questions that need to be more old neat boxes that are damaging. For his client into hedging or his case and I think what we have negate he just how bad. I think he was trying ultimately was our suspect thinking he officers were distracted by her drag. There can be releasing that we're going on prior to that feeling that began. You know he incident. It got lost and allowed her cop he's sometimes. Necessary financing he was were the witnesses and he respects the east India he was quite an income was there he was trying to down play. He Syrians they had to go through the hands of his client watching the men die under his clients. He correct. And he respects I. He should send it back off and just ski accident. The elements uncle law and just always seemed kind of on the air is clear maybe the prosecution. Here's and weakness in this case is a BP which Easton Anita causation. And he religious bullies are simple yes or no decisions that the crowd and our primary things along Clark. And that's a good reminder the bulk of the defense is going to be on the medical evidence Phillip Hamilton. Prison given Stratton Ken thanks both of you very much we'll be right back. Welcome back. Earlier today ABC's live anchor Diane Macedo and I spoke with the president of the NAACP Derrick Johnson about the impact. Georgia boy's death and what this moment means for America. There's part of that conversation. The larger impact you know we all feel an emotional reaction when we watch this video and we talk about this case but. C cheered darn all of Frazier talking about thinking about. Her black brother her black father her black friends her cousins her uncles and so on and thinking. This could happen to any of them. What is that doing you hear that testimony today in court to you. Sure it is said this is above the right to grieve whose whose book. About the right to exist business a Bob. Our crew wrote justice system. Holding people accountable who committing murder. And broad daylight no child no individual should witnessed anything. I like this NAACP were created. And the republic. Lynchings and hang him where people. Around town square and founder stated that we could not happy democracy. We stand by and allow this book. Mob violence on those who are logged called protect them. Yeah and it. Derek caddie you expect this to change law enforcement we've seen in national outcry. Up from so many different parts of not only our country but also from from the world. About needing to change certain policies in policing so what kinda changes do you hope comes out of this. Regardless of the verdict. What the senate must act members of the Republican. Party must Dallas Angeles lawyer. Sugar dimensional holds who Benton must be. An establishment. Of being national database a please miss. Five immunity issue not. There exists no individual be allowed to upgrade Obama the law. And commit. Atrocities and kids aren't citizens under any circumstances. Especially someone who is compliant with officers commanders. We witness news. There is no other is an audit what's remarkable angles from. Cell halls and reported in that moment walk off the east or George Porter why is he said are armed. Robbery. We are in an inflection point in terms are cruel justice system. I say at this crap this press always seemed so people. To the streets black white young old male female pupils see today went to the policy trying to. Who writes our public I was who has a let them out of the makers who have walked here was who. This and now. Let us know whether or not we are positioned. Who. Our Kono deficits since no way to week. Who new. York ordered might. Use black white matter Barack you opposition is what we what is now our own citizens who. Orange or right leaves it is launched our. Are waiting to see what the burden would be. Derek Johnson president of the NAACP and for more on today's events on this trial wanna bring Italy around Ruger ABC news contributor. And associate professor of American history Brandeis University. Totally I now want to ask you right away about. The testimony we heard. From these mountain witnesses who were minors at the time of the incident so we didn't see them but we heard them today and we heard them. Bring the juror or jurors and bring us to this scene. Really from the perspective of children and admitted what they saw and and what they told us even more poignant. Closer acting it was devastating it was devastating poking their testimony. Both in their understanding of the incidents in the older older teenagers understood that they were watching me and I. Also in its essentially be the extent. In which all. Sol was going are we a nine year old who took this. News is now to squeeze ticks XE eight. It's essentially like. Also something to be setting a incredibly. Powerful about trauma it is and it in sitting. Oh that enveloped people and we had a host. Witnesses. In the person that saw this including shall also saw many witnesses including teenagers and recorded. And it was viewed in the first week alone nearly one billion people. I think as a nation and we aren't that these children highlight what leaders highlight just how much trauma we're going to routine gather at the nation we witness. In relay of the incident on George laid out losing neglected to Sharman. It's inching their did you talk about Ted the how widespread this has been watching this. Over and over on these various video as evidence in court and that is why we are about bringing this. Gavel to gavel. What are you concerned at all about it becoming a kind of spectacle. All almost. A spectacle of the death of this man it a spectacle of black death said that that is almost becoming. Something that the whole world is watching is that a concern to you and all. You don't wanna get things struck me about today particularly. During meet someone that asked money including a woman who recorded the initial thing in this video wet. Or are best. Which just how devastated they were work by day where. By and witness staying. I'm mean and being killed. Lie in in the clutching her second and how. In a way not only did extra damn I'm they're dignity radiant they're innocent. But essentially strip this may have. Of the dignity having me having indignant I didn't think it right. The things it's has often in these this moment it introduces but at a lot like being without sanctuary. Because the world is watching we are watching. A man. Lose his life. And we're watching it. We'll look expert without a central sticks there is no sort of ability. It is Kate shorter. Chabot is right now all we know went past instances. Rarely has dust has been rendered it even think he's even at this late chancellor is just the Chung has convicted. At least three charges. We know that there exist a system in which polices the police where's the ability where's the transparency where she. And to go to the testimony that we heard. From the off duty EMT Genevieve Hansen. Up about her effort to help her effort to intervene and bring her expertise she said. Quite eloquently this is exactly what I should of tried to do Archuleta backed up they need there was medical assistance that was needed act could have. Provided it it it struck me for a horrific moment. Almost as if with the prosecution is trying to communicate to the jurors that in a sense think of them twice. I think what that hangs down it and it is becoming a parent is that. The depends and prosecution are linked to at a party eight years. In contrast with one another you know in this country we say that Weaver beer first responders. Here we have first responder hired her in a trained ET understood it accepts the situation. An hour the end state and I need to do more there should be more. And then here we are good and saying. Not your party isn't your army this is not under arena you shouldn't be interrupting you should all out. And I think we're seeing staying out against wind against the altar and really but the solution is trying to do. It's just. That this man is instant credibility in the her credibility. And essentially being this person. Who is trained to save a lot in it she was prevented from saving lives from receiving like for providing necessary eight. In a situation she says. And hears us that is. Assessed to be one desperation. And it goes to the element of negligence perhaps depraved state of mind as well LeRoy Berger as always thanks for that. Day two of the trial of Derek children with these big issues in the concrete facts being presented. To the jury you've been watching ABC news lives gavel to gavel coverage by the drop Derek Shelvin you can see a full wrap up on ABC news life. I would live today with us tonight at 7 PM and at 9 PM eastern and we'll see you back here tomorrow morning. For day three of the trial I'm Terry Moran. Thanks for joining us. I'm good. It's been a special.

