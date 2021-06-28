Transcript for Death toll climbs to 9 in building collapse as rescuers work around the clock

But we begin with the search for survivors in Surfside Florida has rescue effort stretch to their fifth day. At least nine people have been killed more than 150. Are still unaccounted for. As more than 400 rescuers are working round the clock. ABC's TJ Holmes is in Surfside with the latest. Officials identified for more victims overnight among them Tony six year old Luis Bermudez and his mother. As the desperate search for survivors enters its fifth day. This morning crews and officials working around the clock refusing to give up hope we just a few more miracles. Each day. The death told climb to at least nine overnight more than a 150. Still unaccounted for. Rescue teams arriving from Israel in Mexico to support the operation six to eight squads scouring the massive destruction at any given time. Pouring through the rubble left behind after this horrifying moments of collapse. This whole section of the Champlain tower's south now gone. Twelve stories pancake into the ground the way the building collapsed leaving some hoping that voids or pockets of air. Could form in the rubble large enough for someone to survive. And now new questions about the Champlain towers the city of Surfside releasing documents from Tony eighteen. Estimating the cost was nine point one million dollars to address issues raised in its when he eighteen report. That found major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck including failed waterproof it. And engineering report from that same year identified significant structural damage to some parts of the building. Now concerns growing about the towers sister buildings nearby. These photos from Champlain towers east. Showing chunks of concrete missing from columns in the parking garage one expert tells us the damage and those images alone would not calls a complete system failure but. Some residents refusing to take any chances fear relative Ramsey who has lived in that building for 21 years now leaving over fears her home could collapse and health concerns. I wanted to stay. I wanted to have but the community at the same time where they Meeks and although her dust smoke side you are put you tons they hair I stopped it to be pretty difficult for me to buddy of. Also this morning growing concerns over Champlain tower's north. Similar in construction and eighties to the building that collapsed Surfside mayor Charles Burkett says they're urging people to evacuate but not mandating it. I don't know if I'd be comfortable staying in that building until. I knew for sure that they had done a comprehensive. Top to bottom study on what's going on with the systems and after. And Diane back in 1995. In Seoul South Korea. Building collapse a woman was pulled out of that rubble after sixteen days to go back to when he thirteen Bangladesh. A man was pulled out after seventeen days after building collapse there you go back to 2010. That Haiti earthquake someone was pulled out of the rubble after 27 days so you have stories like of that. And the word is not unlikely but the fact of the matter is it is not. Unprecedented. For people to be pulled out of the rubble after. After many days and many weeks even so full is the word here until otherwise noted Diane. That's harassing those rescue teams still working round the clock TJ Holmes in Surfside Florida thank you. Meanwhile families are growing more more desperate for news of their loved ones some are holding out hope as TJ said. Others are looking for closure ABC's Victor Kendall has their stories. This is our part commanding control and planning text. ABC news getting an inside look at the pace of operations for Miami Dade fire rescue is Florida task force one and a leaped unit that's been deployed to disasters all over the world. But this one hit home like. Keeps you guys going for us first team members you know folks individuals. Are trapped in doubt. That victory that were victims of this event. The process is when speaking. Relatives asked for DNA samples to help identify those found in the rubble. They bring unique characteristics for the missing such as tattoos and scars Dixon Wilson whose grandparents or knee and Miriam not can lived on the third floor. Says that his family has gotten sixteen phone calls from the apartment landline only to. Do you still to come together and we're just trying to rationalize. What's happening there and we're just trying to get answers that. Earlier this morning Robin Roberts speaking with Miami Dade fire rescue chief video of arrest and about the search and rescue efforts. We have the latest technology as far as rescue equipment. We del solar systems I can hear we got under of the founder of ground sonar systems that can detect. Victims we have we brought in. Huge trains to helpless in this big slabs of concrete and obviously that's gonna hate us so we can get inside and then again find those voids. That we know might possibly be there and then you know. Rescue those people. Senator Kennedy joins me live now from Surfside Victor what are you hearing from engineers at about the issues raised in that 2018 report. Diana I've spoken with a number of engineers since the seventeen minute ultimately pretty much the same thing that they believe it's going to be. Multiple factors that contributed to this collapse but tell you a little bit more. But vowed that she does any teen reported self released by the city of Surfside showing the estimated cost of the mandatory forty year recertification process. Was nine point one million dollars this is to address issues raised and that's when he eighteen report. That found quote major structural damage. To the concrete below the pool deck including failed waterproofing. Engineers also filing another document read around the same time. Describe may be over all concrete framing. As being. In good condition so there are still so many questions and unfortunately they won't be answered. For some time because this investigation is what's big weeks months maybe even longer and again the priority here on the ground Diane. They still on search. And rescue me and figure on the fire chief says that they found some voids your air pockets within the rubble. And that's allowed them to be that kind of tunnel through the building how important is that at this stage. Diet is critical but keep in mind as I've been saying this is. Big dangerous. Like delicate operation. Here is what chief Kaminsky said just yesterday that there is avoids base we want to make sure given every possibility for survival. And that's what we can't just go in and move things around radically because that is going to have the worst. Possible outcome see how the safety of the crews and the safety of any possible survivors on the line. Diane and Victor as they listened for updates what are you watching for today. Well we're waiting for an update a few hours here from officials so of course. But the one thing real are all hoping force word on any survivors. And then we'll see if the numbers have changed at all. Overnight one thing or should Mitchell it did rain pretty early this morning it's a sealant that got the fires under control which have to see if the elements will be on the there are side today the way the mayor of Surfside as but it given all the fires they've had to deal with. In the rough weather and a stifling heat they haven't had a resource is problem here they've had a lock problem. Crossing fingers for a little bit of good luck there in Surfside today Victor candor thank you.

