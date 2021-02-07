Transcript for Deaths linked to heat in Northwest

And I house X a lot of experience with. He related deaths how ever this is the first time in my career that I have had so many in such a short period of time. Well people in pierce county smoldered in triple digit heat like their restive western Washington. Nine people in their sixties and seventies succumbed to the heat and found in their homes. And that residences are usually once that that don't have air or. Are appropriate revelation. So if you know somebody. Which our economy can. Absolutely. Absolutely. One of those nine King County reports thirteen snohomish three and Thurston four. And our concerns that more heat events are inevitable but did you do team points to global warming. Climate change is causing an increasing frequency and intensity of heat race and other extreme weather events. In this recent heat wave should not because as an anomaly but the new normal. I haven't been convinced that we will absolutely CE more. Reviewed and I rule and it definitely feel it here. And arguably you will absolutely be parent tour. In the future. And out of concern that we're going to get a double whammy of heat and smoke coming from forest and wild land fires like what we saw last year. We will start seeing more and more extreme here Lansing and of course these are linked its fire and smoke and as you probably saw. I'm there are new hires now breaking Arab and British Columbia. And California and.

