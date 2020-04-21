Debate underway on when and how to reopen US

More
In Washington, Democrats and Republicans are debating the best way to reopen the United States as small businesses wait on Congress to pass much-needed aid.
3:13 | 04/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Debate underway on when and how to reopen US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:13","description":"In Washington, Democrats and Republicans are debating the best way to reopen the United States as small businesses wait on Congress to pass much-needed aid.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70254910","title":"Debate underway on when and how to reopen US","url":"/US/video/debate-underway-reopen-us-70254910"}