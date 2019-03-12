Decapitated body found in Los Angeles park

Police also found an encampment in Griffith Park, and speculated that a homeless person may have died and been dismembered by an animal.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Decapitated body found in Los Angeles park
We'll. All. All. Warren. In the belief that there was a crime. Turn that. They may have been just. An individual that was staying up in the park. Again there's a lot of rains that happened in the area so. You know we're working through two separate scenes where those where the body was discovered then went ahead was located would. A.

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Police also found an encampment in Griffith Park, and speculated that a homeless person may have died and been dismembered by an animal.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67469628","title":"Decapitated body found in Los Angeles park","url":"/US/video/decapitated-body-found-los-angeles-park-67469628"}