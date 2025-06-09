Defense analyst explains benchmark to federalizing National Guard

ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy talks about how the National Guard is being used as protests unfold in Los Angeles.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live