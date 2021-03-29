Transcript for Defense delivers opening statement in Derek Chauvin trial

This is urban LC members of the trip to turning church open a reasonable doubt there's any doubt that is based upon reason and common sense. At the end of this case we're gonna spent a lot of time talking about doubt. But for purposes of my remarks this morning I want to talk about reason and common sense. And how that applies to evidence that you're about to see during the course of this trial. Reason is an idea that pulley permeates our law our legal system that forms the foundation. And you'll see and hear that repeatedly throughout the course of this trial. What what a reasonable police officers. What is a reasonable use of force. What would any reasonable person do in his or her most important affairs. What is a reasonable doubt. As such reason dictates and necessitate how the evidence. Must be looked at and analyzed in every single case. And common sense is exactly that its common sense. Common sense tells you that there are always two sides to a story. Common sense tells us that we need to examine the totality of the circumstances to determine the meaning of others. And how it can be applied to the questions of a reasonable list of actions and reactions. In other words common sense. Is the application of sound judgment based upon a reasoned analysis. And that's what this case is ultimately about it's about that evidence in this case. Evidence that you will see in this case during this trial. It is I agree with counsel for the state it is nothing more than. There is no political or social cause into this court. But the evidence is far greater. Many nine minutes and 29 seconds. You this case you will work. That the evidence. Has been collected broadly and expands. Minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension employed nearly fifty case agents analysts and technicians. To investigate this kicks. The Federal Bureau of Investigation included at least 28 additional agents and their investigation. These agents Camara and have engaged in an extensive and far reaching investigation. There interviewed over fifty members of the Minneapolis police department. Including the officers who responded to the scene after mr. Floyd was brought to. The hospital. They're worse they interviewed members of the Minneapolis police department command staff. We interviewed officers who oversee training and policy making decisions points in the Minneapolis police department. They have interviewed nearly 200 civilian witnesses in this case or some of these witnesses saw the entire incident. Some who saw a portion of the incident. Many who saw nothing and so who had some piece of information to get to the officers and others who have. These agents interviewed him numerous medical personnel who interviewed. Merchant who attended mr. Ford. And they interviewed him numerous firefighters and paramedics from the start. Agents executed approximately a dozen search warrants in this case to gather information. And in the end you'll hear a term through our I believe this case of the Bates stamp number. The big stamp system is away. For lawyers to keep track of the case to make sure that we are working from the same set of documents the same sort of evidence. Two to preserve the integrity of the investigation. You'll learn that we are approaching 50000. They stand items. So this case is clearly more and about nine minutes and 29 and circuits. As you all saw during jury selection. The witness lists in this case nears 400 people. So how do we begin to analyze and organize this evidence. I suggest that you like common sense and reason god. I propose. That every witness you'll hear from and every piece of evidence that you'll see or hear during this trial. Can be assigned to one of four basic locations. Cub foods and Mercedes-Benz. Squad three joining. And senate and county medical center. What started the first cub foods. You'll learn that on May fifth and student may 25 2000. When he shortly after 7 o'clock PMMR. Floyd and his friend Maurice hall entered the cops foods located at thirtieth in Chicago. While they were there and they ran into their other friend or mr. Floyd's ex girlfriend sure Wanda hill and he offered Iraq. You'll hear from Chris Martin who is the store clerk past cub foods. Mr. Martin observed mr. Floyd. He watched his. Body language he interacted with mr. Floyd in this moment and mr. Martin formed the opinion. Today mr. Floyd was under the influence some. You will see the actual video from inside cub foods. Mr. Floyd did use a counterfeit twenty dollar bill to purchase a pack of cigarettes. Mr. Martin realize this and first along with another one of his co worker's name you know Walter. Went outside into the car. Mr. Floyd mr. hall and miss silver city. Mr. Marin asked mr. going to come in and either buy the cigarettes exchanged or returned to cigarettes. And he will hear from mr. Martin and mr. hall and mr. Floyd refused. You'll hear a short time later mr. Martin win. Back to the car a second time. He went back to ask them again please come inside. Just give us the money or return the cigarettes and the second time again mr. Floyd refused. So. At 801 PM second quarter from the cub foods can homework Camara. Call 9112 report this report. During that call mr. Camara you'll hear described mr. snorted as drought. And that he could not control himself. She's not acting like he's six to six and a half feet tall. Accordingly. Minneapolis police officers Thomas lane and Alexander king were dispatched to the scene and arrived at 808 PM. They were driving Minneapolis Smart Car 320. And they faced parking southbound in the northbound lane of Chicago avenue. And were directed by store employees immediately. To the second location the Mercedes facts. During this trial you will hear evidence of what happened when the Mercedes vans in the twenty to thirty minutes prior to the police arrived. You'll hear from mr. Floyd's friends should want to hill and Maurice hall. This will include evidence that while they were in the car. Mr. Ford consumed. What were thought to be too Kircus else. Mr. Floyd's friends will explain that mr. Floyd fell asleep in the car. And that they couldn't wake him up to be kept trying to wake him to get going that they thought the police might be coming because now the store was coming out. And they kept trying to wake him up. And in fact one of these friends called her daughter. This film true Wanda hill called her daughter's secure prince to come pick her up because he couldn't keep mr. floor anyway. At 809 PM. Officers slain in king approached the vehicle and officer when he approached the driver's side of the vehicle an officer can approach the passengers. During the course of this trial you will see and hear the body worn cameras these officers. That fully capture the entire interaction with mr. Floyd and his friends. You will see officer let him draw his service weapon. After me mister Floyd field several times to respond to his commands to show him his hands. You learn. That is an acceptable police cracks. You'll city officers struggle with mr. Floyd to get him out of the Mercedes facts and handcuffed. And you'll see and hear everything that these officers and mr. Floyd say to me truck. The evidence will show. When confronted by police. Mr. Floyd put drugs in his mouth. In an effort to conceal them. From the police. At approximately 8:10 PM officer Peter chain of the Minneapolis park police response. He response to the scene to assist officers king and win and he helps in detaining the passengers. You'll see officer Chang's body worn cameras and you'll hear his interactions. This becomes important as we learn about police practices. Because what you'll learn is that when an officer responds to what is sometimes a routine and minimal event. It often evolves into a greater and more serious either. You'll see surveillance videos. Near squad 320 from a local business called the dragon walk that captures. The actions and reactions of all. Of everyone present at that location. Including. Evidence. Of further concealment. Of controlled substances. During the course of the investigation to search warrants were executed on the Mercedes brands the first on May 27 2020. The second several months later on December 9. BCI agents located at various pieces of evidence during both of these search. Including to fill us. Certainly our analysis by the BC revealed to be a mixture of methamphetamine. And friends and this is what's called speed car. The mixture of opium and stimulant. You'll learn that these. Phils were manufactured. To have the appearance of purpose. While standing next to Mercedes-Benz. Officer king and officer Wayne both asked mr. Ford what he was on. And he says he is our. Officer king and lane escorted mr. Floyd. The third location. Minneapolis squad 320. The evidence will show that as officers king and weighing escorted mr. Floyd to their squad car. They citizen by the name of Charles McNeely and walked alongside. Kind of join. And he was encouraging mr. Floyd to cooperate with the officers didn't how are you can't win. The evidence will show that mr. Floyd in the officers began to struggle. As they attempted to get him in the squad car. And you'll learn that officers Derek children and his partner too tall arrived to assist officers king in the lane. At 816. And 48 seconds almost incident. Their arrival the first thing that officer shown she is is officers king and lame struggling with. Mr. Ford. Mr. Mister Sheldon asked the officers is under arrest. Yes and then officer shall then began to assist them. In their efforts to get him into the Smart Car. You'll see. Not three Minneapolis police officers could not overcome the strength of mr. Ford. Mr. Sheldon stands five foot 9140. Pulse. Mr. Floyd to 63. Weighs 223. You'll learn that because of this this intersection at 38 in Chicago is considered a high crime area. The city in solves what's called a mild storm video system. It's cameras at some high atop a pole and can surveil the entire intersection. When you see is videos pulled back from afar. You'll be able to see Minneapolis police squad car rocking back and forth rocking back and forth during the struggle. So much so that it catches the attention of the 911 dispatcher gen experience this was not an easy. Struck. As the struggle continues. You'll see it end here both what mr. Morita listening to these officers. And the officers' responses to here. Mr. Ford does end up on the street. And appeared to continue to struggle to these officers so much so that they considered applying what's called the maximal. Restraint technique. It used to be called the Hubble or the hall. Mr. showing used his need to administer fluids left shoulder blade and back to the ground. And his rent me two pin mr. Lewis left arm program. Officer king was placed. Hello mr. Ford's buttocks and officer Layne was packed for feeds. And you'll see and hear and continued to struggle with mr. Floyd as he's attempting to check. You'll see and hear that a crowd begins to develop. Watching and recording officers initially surely pass. As the situation when the crowd began to grow. But it sure is what you also see and hear. You will see and hear the conversation. Be cool the officers behind the squad car. Crowd is not aware of what they are saying and doing. You'll learn that several bystanders including Donald Williams and Genevieve Hanson. They grew more and more and more upset. With his officers. You've seen this morning. We will also see it from the perspective of the police officers. As the crowd grew in size seemingly so too did their anger and remember. There's there's more to the scene and just the office forty officers see in front. There are people behind them where people across the street there are cars stopping people Yahoo! it. There are you there is a growing crowd and what officers perceive to be correct. They're called names. Grim this morning (%expletive) bomb. This screaming. Causing the officers to divert their attention from the terror mr. Floyd. Threat that was growing in front. At this location questions emerge about the reasonableness of the use of force. And this will ultimately become one of the decisions that you have to make. To answer these questions. The bureau of criminal apprehension the evidence will show that the bureau's current criminal apprehension. Investigated. The Minneapolis police department's training and policies. You will learn about things such as did authorize use of force. Proportionality. Of force excited delirium. Defensive tactics including crude handcuffing no restraints maximal restraint techniques to swarm technique. You'll learn about rapidly evolving situations. And the Minneapolis police department's decision making. You learn about crowd control. Medical intervention. And human factors and force that is what happens to a police officer or any person. When they are involved and high stressed use of force situation. And you'll learn. But dear children didn't exactly. What she had been trained to do over the course of these. The use of force is not attract. But it is being necessary. Yeah this will again demonstrate that the Minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension conducted two searches a squad 320. You'll learn that in the second search of squad three twin agents recovered several pieces and partially dissolved pills. You'll learn that these pills were again analyzed. Were again shown to be consistent or similar to the pills from a Mercedes-Benz. And that they contained methamphetamine. And traces of them. Moreover these pills containing the DNA and saliva from George Floyd. Which leads us to. Our final. Our final location. And hung medical center. The evidence will show that officers made two calls for emergency help. Those calls were within one minute and thirty seconds of each of the first call. Officers called for paramedics to arrive code to. Because mr. Floyd had a nose injury he was bleeding from the nose. That occurred during the struggle mr. Floyd. Banged his face into deep Plexiglas partition of the squad car. You'll see the blood evidence in the squad car. That first call came eight minutes. Pictures we've 8 o'clock twenty minutes eleven seconds. The second call was what's called a stepped up cause we're code three car. Meaning get here as fast as you possibly can. That Carl was needed and placed at 8 o'clock 21 minutes and 35 seconds. You will learned that paramedics arrived on scene at 827. And eighteen seconds. Just nineteen minutes after king and officers king and Wayne arrived. Within six minutes of that being called code three and they did what they refer to as a load and go because of the crowd. They came they picked up mr. rather than attempting to resuscitate him or treat him on the scene. They loaded him into the ambulance and they drove to him location several blocks away. To begin their resuscitation efforts and you'll cheer and learn an officer Thomas lane company. You'll learn ultimately that mr. Floyd was transported to the emergency department had been counting efforts were efforts. To see it mr. Floyd. Word maybe things have to direction of doctor Bradford. Morrow keyed long and so. Again. He took important tasks he ran. Blood samples and blood gas samples he took certain very important. Two very important pieces of information. You learned later that evening mr. Ford was Pernod staff. The evidence will show them that doctor Andrew baker the have been Tony medical Examiner's. Office conducted people who. Autopsy for mr. And you'll hear from several interviews that doctor baker had with law enforcement. Where he discusses. The cause and manner of death and what that actually means according to what he saw. President and mr. Floyd's body. And some of this evidence isn't it's extremely important. To the final determination for mr. Ford's cars. Medical findings included. Things such as the blood gas test that was shows taken HE MC every revealed mr. Floyd had an exceptionally high. Level of carbon dioxide. Doctor baker found it none of them what are referred to as the telltale signs of asphyxiation. There were no bruises to mr. Floyd's neck. Either on his skin. Or after appealing his skin back to the muscles. Beneath. There was no petite kill hemorrhaging. There was no evidence that mr. Floyd air flow was restricted. And he did not determined to be compositional. Or mechanical asphyxiation death. At the tiniest reporters in the hospital. A federal blood draw was taken. That blood draw was analyzed by a laugh. The room results of mr. fluids. Toxicology screen revealed the presence offensively all. And methamphetamine. Among other things. And it will be important. To know the difference between fentanyl. And nothing for them. The autopsy revealed many other issues. Including coronary disease. And enlarged heart. What's called a pure and getting glioma. Which isn't to fix it creates adrenaline. Swelling or edema the long us. In the state it was not satisfied with a doctor Baker's work. And so they have contract it would numerous. Physicians to contradict. Doctor baker strengths. And this will ultimately be another significant battle in this trial what was mr. Floyd's actual cause of the evidence will show. That mr. Floyd died of cardiac are written each. Occurred as a result of hypertension. It's coronary disease. The injection of methamphetamine and fentanyl. And the adrenaline throwing flowing through his body. All of which packed into further. Compromise and all ready. At the conclusion of this evidence you'll be instructed rest of the law the elements of the offense. The court will give you detailed instructions. On what you must fun to convict mr. show who these charges. But when you reviewed the actual evidence. And when you hear the law and apply reason and common sense there will only be one just. And that is to find mr. children not to.

