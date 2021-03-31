Transcript for Defense expert talks Chauvin trial, says crowd reaction is evidence for prosecutors

Bringing Daniel Herbert a criminal defense attorney and former police officer. Thanks so much for joining us mister Herbert show defense attorney in his opening statement suggested a children's actions were in line with what he called acceptable police practices. He also said this. The use of force is not attractive. But it is necessary component of police. From what we've learned so far in this trial and we realize it's still very early to show men's action seems standard are reasonable to you especially given your own experience in law enforcement. They don't when I first saw I thought it was. Is distasteful is probably a route also sought. Colored urine recognized at Minnesota. At the time and their policy did allow for that type upgrade so duly noted individuals so. You know obviously the prosecutors. We'll have brutality Joseph point experts say at some point that it came on a recent. George Floyd's cause of death is certainly central to this case and Sherman's attorney argues that Floyd had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his body when he died. As well as an underlying heart condition a strong as a defense intersect. Well it's a critical point the defense estimate. It really comes down to how. Unconvincing. The end CA and power all their hurt her ex Curtis. Because you know that to me that's really the only Winnie. That juror is going to be able to to render a verdict of not guilty in this case because he had issues or are pretty in sensible. So. And join in detecting the causation element of the the murder charges. That's the biggest there. And we heard today from those miners including that emotional testimony from Darnell of Frazier who seems so haunted by George Floyd stepped how powerful was that testimony and in your experience is it common for children who were eyewitnesses to be brought into court liked us. Wouldn't say it's common touch I think it was extremely impact all home that was child you're perjure. Who the individual and tests are important. I hate to play Murray Morgan order for. Another attorney but. Remember their past thirty ask your question this is change your life than a huge trying to imply that. She was seeking haven. As a result of the her videotaping this and prosecutor got up just. Hammer and sensible policy change your light and nice open ended question where she provided. Menace to matter testimony about. On what she saw how it's in Kirk whose stern. And potentially backfire and I guess for the defense in your estimation. Lastly showbiz defense attorney Eric Nelson made a point about the anger of those eyewitnesses suggesting that they were part of the threat they show ring was facing. What do you make of that defense strategy especially because you know fervor of the people who are watching a video you see a show and with his hand in his pocket. And I wonder if that gives some suggestion that he knew he wasn't feeling so threatened by the crowd. Well it certainly has two he had to make that argument because. You know clearly. Children. What was I'm mr. Floyd heard excessive length and time again. You know in hand and signing some type atmosphere from crowd reaction. Could explain that but it no in this case she's becoming bowl where it's because. As the professors making an issue about. The crowd reaction. The judge is allowing in. All lot of testimony quote the crowd's reaction and what they saw the end you know that's dirt all all for the prosecutors. Daniel Herbert we thank you so much for your time your insight. Thank you.

