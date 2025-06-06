Defense questions accident reconstruction expert in Karen Read murder retrial

ABC News’ Phil Lipof and criminal defense attorney Phil Harvey discuss testimony from Daniel Wolfe, the director of an accident reconstruction company.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live