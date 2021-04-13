-
Now Playing: Prosecution prepares to rest its case today
-
Now Playing: Mama duck explores streets of Portland with 10 ducklings
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC recommends pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: Prosecution expected to rest its case today in the trial of Derek Chauvin
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn Center police chief says shooting of Daunte Wright was accidental
-
Now Playing: Police body cam footage released in the shooting of Daunte Wright
-
Now Playing: Boxer dog gets faked out by hairless cat
-
Now Playing: What's next for Derek Chauvin trial as prosecution wraps up case
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's family testifies as prosecution prepares to rest their case
-
Now Playing: Parents of Daunte Wright break silence after fatal shooting by police
-
Now Playing: US calls for temporary halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccination over blood clot fears
-
Now Playing: CDC recommends lockdown in Michigan as COVID cases surge
-
Now Playing: Dozens arrested on 2nd night of protests in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Presidential pup to receive more training
-
Now Playing: Officer who fatally shot Black man meant to use Taser, police chief says
-
Now Playing: NICU baby goes home nearly 2 months after emergency C-section due to mom's severe COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mom's video aims to address the stigma around C-sections
-
Now Playing: What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?