Defense questions Shawanda Hill in Chauvin trial

More
Hill, who was in the car with George Floyd, testified that Floyd appeared happy in Cup Foods but fell asleep several times once in the car.
9:38 | 04/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Defense questions Shawanda Hill in Chauvin trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:38","description":"Hill, who was in the car with George Floyd, testified that Floyd appeared happy in Cup Foods but fell asleep several times once in the car. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77046846","title":"Defense questions Shawanda Hill in Chauvin trial","url":"/US/video/defense-questions-shawanda-hill-chauvin-trial-77046846"}