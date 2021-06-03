Defense Secretary on Iran: Response at ‘time and place of our own choosing’

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the recent rocket attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.
2:54 | 03/06/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Defense Secretary on Iran: Response at ‘time and place of our own choosing’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"2:54","description":"ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the recent rocket attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76287713","title":"Defense Secretary on Iran: Response at ‘time and place of our own choosing’","url":"/US/video/defense-secretary-iran-response-time-place-choosing-76287713"}