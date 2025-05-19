Defining ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer, and what you should know about screening

Dr. Khurshid Guru, a urological surgeon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, shares what men should ask their doctors about the disease.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live