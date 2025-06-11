‘I never had that help’: Deli owner rewards kids’ good grades

Wail, a father of three and owner of Zack’s Finest Deli in Staten Island, New York, let’s his youngest customers cash in their good grades for food essentials and snacks.

June 11, 2025

