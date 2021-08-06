Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping More Officials in Oklahoma are pushing for younger individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as demand for the shots continue to fall. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Officials in Oklahoma are pushing for younger individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as demand for the shots continue to fall. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78148964","title":"Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping ","url":"/US/video/demand-vaccines-oklahoma-dropping-78148964"}