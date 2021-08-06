Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping

More
Officials in Oklahoma are pushing for younger individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as demand for the shots continue to fall.
1:18 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Officials in Oklahoma are pushing for younger individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine as demand for the shots continue to fall. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78148964","title":"Demand for vaccines in Oklahoma dropping ","url":"/US/video/demand-vaccines-oklahoma-dropping-78148964"}