Democrats appear to be gaining ground on the GOP ahead of midterms

It’s almost a given in politics: the party out of power does well in midterms after a new President takes office but 2022 may not turn out that way and ABC News political director Rick Klein breaks it

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live