Why these democrats support President Trump on school choice

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami spoke to parents and teachers in urban areas of Atlanta and Birmingham who, despite leaning Democratic, support President Donald Trump’s school choice programs.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live