Transcript for Demonstrators around the country honor George Floyd one year after his death

Demonstrators rallied across the country this weekend to honor the life of George Floyd ahead tomorrow's one year anniversary. Of his murder by a Minneapolis police officer. Members of the Floyd family led marches through Houston Brooklyn and Minneapolis yesterday. And earlier today the families of Eric garner Trayvon Martin Donte' right Corey Jones. And both from John participated in a panel discussion called the state. A black and brown America. Later a protest to policy panel will also take place in Minneapolis. ABC's Alex Chris Shays live from George Foot square in Minneapolis it was a Powell. Director of the university of Connecticut's health disparities institute is also helping us to break this all down today thank you both for being here. You're welcome thanks for having six output would you what are things like fair act George flakes there right now. Hey Diane so things have picked up considerably since this morning when they were just. A couple of dozen folks out here we've seen. Stanley's strolling around taking a look. Act some of that the murals and in the art work put here and in honor of of of George Floyd there is a brass band. Practicing over here to to my left. What I would also say that you don't compare to this time last year when. When I was last here at George Boyd square. Here's a considerable difference in the amount of traffic that we're seeing and I think a lot of that meaning you can do. If it hits you that your in an autonomous zone right so everything from from traffic enforcement. Two public works is being taking care of by the community here is a gentleman who was walking around with a propane tank filling pot holes earlier today. And so it's it's there's clearly. A a different a different its wholly different feel in this area. From from may be last June. And and wisdom. At one year since the murder of George Floyd it's felt like out like had journey like something. Important in our history has been happening at do you think so what does the impact one year later of the murder of this man. Well obviously we're all still are remembering what happened on that fateful day. And certainly at moments like this the possibility for our anniversary reactions are quite pronounced. Anniversary actions are in natural normal exit responses to the memory of something really meaningful. And certainly the events of that day have stuck in our memories and our hearts and our spirits. So it's not surprising to me it wouldn't be if many of us were feeling a little grief stricken today because that historical alarm has been re wrong. Today on this fateful day but it's also a moment. What we can all recommit ourselves to the promises. That we made it last year in the wake of this tragic event many of us decided that we're gonna fight first social injustice. There were gonna act and better allies ship and we're gonna make it really. Commit it you know. Purpose here to to move the needle for on these kinds of issues and I think if we stick to those guns. Then we'll make it through this day with a new found a new committed cents to restoring justice and and reducing inequality. And and one of the events that has taken place over the course of this year has been the trial. And the guilty verdict of Derek Shelton a man who murdered. George Floyd. What impact do you think that's head on on police reform and end on the conscience of the country. While I certainly hope that it's reminded us that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. Certainly a guilty verdict and any political or legislative action following can go a long way and trying to she'll list all collectively. But it's just one of those remedies that it hadn't been necessary to create sustained change and sustained commitment to this to this issue. So certainly we're all still waiting with bated breath. For the sentencing and we still don't know yet what's going to happen there but I think many. Americans black Americans brown Americans indigenous people today are remembering George Floyd in our hearts minds and spirits are with the families. Who had the closest. Connection to him in for whom today may carry extra weight and significance. And Alex president Biden is set to host members of the flood family at the White House tomorrow Biden's goal. Was to have a police reform bill passed by tomorrow so what's the status on that bill. Both Dianne aid doesn't look like lawmakers are gonna make that deadline of having a bill on the president's desk. By tomorrow or president Karen bass says she believes that there are close to some bipartisan agreement. But it's not going to be tomorrow continue to Democrats and house past a the courts for justice and policing. Act back in March which among other things look to. Band Cho Coles also and no knock warrants create a registry for police misconduct. And it also looked at in being qualified immunity but that's been a sticking point for many Republicans. They in the senate Republicans in the senate have opposed to their own plan which Democrats believe. Doesn't go far nothing you mentioned that meeting with the president of the flick in which brought us what makes it so interest and we found out. This afternoon but it's actually going to be in private the president not taking an opportunity to reinforce his push for meet up police. Bill on his desk with the point be and we in Washington. Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying instead he wanted to have a real conversation. And preserve that whipped up Boyd family which he knows that towards Floyd's daughter Yana her mother also going to be there. Three towards Floyd's Brothers. And also a sister amongst other family members and president Biden will release a statement. On the anniversary upward step instead. And weighs in Diane mentioned this panel earlier today on the state of black and brown America panel that featured. Many of the families who lost their children. Because of police killings that that awful community that we have created in our country and I wanna play clip of that nasty about it to take a listen. We the mothers and myself and the families getting New York. We fought hard to get this still some bite behind the scenes as well as in front this thing. When the cameras go out I don't stopped by packing for. All too often. We know that our politicians. Put profit over people. They don't understand the passing that we had you know eight you don't. Actually believes a child in order for you to have it pass and let me just say get publicly. Gets out of I was not going on they got a lot of comfortable lead but just think that boom boom boom. If they don't pop guy Steven did. Could just get back and it's 1 o'clock. Oh. Change heat 888. Keep up. It's been raining so you gained sheet get your brain any legacy. And that. The voices of the mothers with him I'm I'm put mind of Emmett tells mother this is a long. Awful tradition in our country how important it is. So also important because these mothers have not only lost their children their loved ones but there also continuing the fight. And I think we should all be grateful for the tenacity. The fear sadness that commitment that they are displaying in this moment because not only blame them. First staying in their respective corners and actually mourning and doing the grief work that is so personal. But instead they've chosen to fight on our behalf to demand from us a democracy that we all than promised and for that. We should be extraordinarily grateful today I want us all to extend our our hands and hearts to those families. And remind ourselves that that work that they are doing for parts all of us to clean an end to support them now and for the sustained effort ahead. Absolutely put our shoulders to the wheel with and Colin Alex per share thanks Bob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.