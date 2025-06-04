Department of Education threatens Columbia University’s accreditation

The Department of Education sent a warning to the accreditor of Columbia University, saying that the Ivy League institution had violated federal anti-discrimination laws.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live