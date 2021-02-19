Deputies nab vaccine-seeking women dressed as 'grannies'

Body camera video released by Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shows two women dressed up as "grannies" trying to get a second dose of COVID-19.
1:14 | 02/19/21

