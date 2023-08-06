Deputy intercepts runaway boat

Body camera footage shows a deputy in Clearwater, Florida, chasing after a speeding vessel, working to slow it down. The boat’s driver had fallen off, but was rescued by a good Samaritan.

August 6, 2023

