Transcript for Derek Chauvin declines to testify at his trial

And attorneys are preparing their closing arguments in the trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek show been charged in the death of George Floyd. Yesterday we heard directly from show in for the first time in this trial invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to testify. NBC's Alex Perez is at the kind of in katic courthouse in Minneapolis but the latest on that good morning Alex. Hey Diane well after nearly three weeks of testimony and hearing from some 45 witness is 38 called by the prosecutor seven called by the defense. That's fate Derek children will soon be in the hands of the jury now. Show wins it defense rested their case on this Thursday prosecutors bringing back doctor Martin Tobin. For rebuttal testimony to refute defense claims employed inhaled carbon monoxide from the police. Vehicles at tailpipe when she opened pinned him down to the ground doctor Tobin justifying his carbon monoxide levels were normal also for the first time Derrick children's spoke in court it's holing his attorney and the judge. He won't take the stand on grounds it may incriminate him. Yeah decision. Lindh turned to testify. Where were you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment. I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today. And then the judge is now finalizing jury instructions which will be very important for both sides Ike sort of gives them parameters to deliver their closing arguments which are set for Monday. Which means the jury could be deliberating this case as early as of Monday afternoon they will be sequestered. What's that deliberation process begins Diane. All right Alex present Minneapolis Forrest thanks Alex.

