Transcript for Derek Chauvin found guilty on all 3 charges

And TJ Holmes joins live joins me live now for more and hi TJ you know Luis. And I heard the reaction across the country but we also had this unique view. A George Floyd's family as they heard that Derek chauvinist convicted on all charges what struck you most about their reaction in that moment. Well you know there were three counts there are so when they hear one guilty and then everybody pauses OK quite down. And anyway for the next and then went for the next one so that's how would they kind of came in but I was with the family. And has still in that room 101520. Minutes. Later there were still just people they couldn't stop crying they had tears streaming down their faces and this is a Rome folks who have a lot of what brought together with a lot of pain. And they talk about no nobody takes joy here Diane and a man going to prison the joy would have been in George Floyd staying alive. But even though they can celebrate this moment in a lot of ways and justice being served. They also thought you know it's a shame that the whole world has the rally for one the black man to get. Justice so I think overwhelmingly. It was a sense of relief that I got from a lot of folks in that Roman a lot of folks here around town relief. That's where they're moving on moving past this and justice was served. And TJ expand at a low they're foreign because you're in Minneapolis right now. This city's been so tense throughout all of this what's it like in Minneapolis today in what was it like there yesterday after this verdict was read. But you know it's like today it's we got snow flurries drug coverage right I but I am books them. Good yesterday. Just walking again I was going from hotel to hotel go downtown where a lot was taking place. Just after the verdict was read and being over their for the press conference after words. Walking back a lot of companies or or or blue or businesses had boarded up right in anticipation. Of the verdict just in case there was more in protest they got violent or on ruling. They were taking those boards down I saw them taking just hours after the verdict that's what I mean by a sense of relief now when. The governor hears you said that the damage to some last summer. But numbered in the 500 million dollar range for the damages to play so a lot of folks are just relieved what's next not exactly sure what's next blacks. At least we got past this and just as they feel was served so and again I say that Diane what's next. What's next at the funeral for Donte' right which is tomorrow. Not far from where I am you have people who've been here for months but this trial who are going just miles away for the funeral of Donte'. Right tomorrow so that work being done and the Roma talking about and finally here to you. Com. Jesse Jackson was in that room yesterday with the family spent time with the friends or family through this all. Jesse Jackson I want to remind you was on the balcony of the Lorraine motel when Martin Luther King was shot and killed. Also in the wrong yesterday was ten walker the boyfriend. Rihanna Taylor who was what that was she was shot. All brought together now with the Floyd families and activist in that room. There's discount of generations of justice seekers sitting in this room in this moment which will absolutely go down as a historic one. For this country Diane and we know George Floyd's brother alliance has said that he he may be done fighting for George but he's not done fighting for everybody in this fight. Continues TJ Holmes in Minneapolis we appreciate TJ enjoy that beautiful Minnesota spring weather gotten.

