Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial begins next week

Next week though former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck and is charged with causing his death will go on trial. They're children faces three charges related to Floyd's deck including second degree unintentional murder which carries a potential sentence of up to forty years in prison. Joining us now for what to watch as this trod goes forward is host of legal analyst Ed law and crime Terry Austin. Hi Terri thanks for being with us thank you. So what are you expecting from both sides prosecution and defense as this trial opened. I prosecution is going to try to stroke two things first of all. What was that cause Datsyuk and that was there reasonable force here the prosecution believes that the cause of death was this need to the next. And they believes that being medical examination will show and the testimony will be from the experts. That joint Floyd died because he was X sixty aided because and the need on the neck. What the defense is going to try to shout is the fact that this was not unreasonable force. And that there means enjoy exploit died at least had something to do wit. The drugs in his system fence and all. And also the fact that he was resisting arrest so they have two different sides of the same story and I think it's going to come down. To the video no matter what type of Abbott and news put forth. To the jury. Absolutely dead. That has to be the main piece of evidence says to a drowsy say their storytelling competitions in a way the facts are there. Which side can Marshal them in the most convincing way so what do showbiz trial mean. Do you think looking beyond that courtroom and that trial. Four and a black clouds matter movement is this incredible. Movement and we've had for police reform and for justice and equality. What do you think this trial will mean for that going forward. You know Terry I think we have seen lots of changes in the system we've seen different states and tell calls we've seen it on the federal level. And I think that that's all well in good but I think this trial means what type of accountability are we going to happen. What the police officers involved and these types of incidents and I think unless we see that accountability we're going to pat everyone not just those who are adamant about black flags matter but people across the globe are looking at this to see wet there are not. Derek Tobin is going to be held responsible for the actions that he took on that day so I think this systematic wide changes are excellent that are going on. But I think people want to see some specific personal accountability. For the police officers who had been involved in these types of crimes for years not just went to exploit. It is a global story as you say Terry Austin thanks a lot and we'll talk you more next week as our coverage begins. Think he's in his life thanks ABC news live will air Derek children's trial gavel to get out starting Monday at 10 AM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.