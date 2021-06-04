Transcript for Derek Chauvin trial enters day 7

Channel Lloyd. Under Cochran firm from our analysis on the Shawna how unusual is it. To see a police chief testify in a criminal trial against one of their own former officers. The news. Why don't unusual shouldn't we don't have long course protested Arnold and law enforcement officer and the Texas U source case is so this is a significant arsenal seen in the attacks to an average resonate with our jurors. And that she thought a said that rather than. Escalated it and Nelson testified that children violated his training both by keeping Floyd on his stomach and by keeping his knee on Floyd's neck how effective was. At testimonial rock. Little girl who was out of it because security at least she's talking about what their priorities on our ears your sister can make sure render medical aid when necessary. And these are the things that he pointed out that showed and did not June and so from his point in the year that none of that went according to training or what they are slot that need to do when responding to these emergency situations. And doctor Lange and Phil who treated Floyd at the hospital also laid out why he believed. That Floyd died of asphyxiation not a drug overdose but saying you believe something isn't the same. As being sure of something and we know all the defense days to do here is raise reasonable doubt so how effective do you think that testimony was. It's offensive because it's a Doctor Who was hair real time giving his conclusions. And I think any time you're talking about juries are gonna bring their own. Chris thanks to our own experience common sense that deliberation or so something's gonna resonate a little bit more and if they keep adding these little small granular ash doubts about whether or not sure used -- actual cousin Jack is you may uninsured that says you know what I'm not and dance and that's really what they need because or unanimous jury is required. The for a guilty verdict guilty verdict correct. So what are you watching for as the trial resumes this morning. I'm very young looking Schwartz he's hearing from the medical experts I think they're going to be Bayerische significant I think you're gonna see it they're gonna get very granular with air. I don't use me over the amount of drugs or drug use and I'm interested to see how that impacts charger. Ryan channel lion we appreciate it thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.