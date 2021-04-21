Transcript for How the Derek Chauvin verdict could impact policing

George Floyd's death sparked racial reckoning across America particularly when it comes to criminal justice so what does dare children's guilty verdict mean for policing around the country. For more on that let's bring in former NYPD chief of detectives an ABC news contributor Robert Boies. And director the black law enforcement alliance mark Claxton good morning to you both thank you for being here. Robert like to start with you how consequential do you think this verdict is so this broader conversation of the future policing. And a big guy guidance organism and most people spoke with dignity in the map are what is really. That this was this is finally over there just aren't we look at this on what I don't know anybody in. Wasn't read all right under the I was also are encouraged what is sort of cheat armed and are committed represented new rules but Allred. And basically say it is not it's not what we're. So I say Piacenza really. Well president Biden spoke about Richard. Are you think we didn't meet national standards. We've seen Lee's arms crossed with sonar training or neck restraints that just aren't citizens we get people are killed. So are some great innings yesterday and now we don't call or organ on politically as well. Who want. And mark your this broader conversation you often hear about how you can't fully understand. A lesser in the black community are you can't fully understand unless you're in a law enforcement community. As someone was part of both of those communities what are some aspects of this issue that you think the larger public often gets wrong. That this so much. Misperception. A misunderstanding but I think what's important is if people understand that there is a requirement. And police and law enforcement in general to respect the sanctity of human life. And if people are committed themselves to being more empathetic and understanding and tolerant. That we had a good look the bases. Full of progress in youth. Improve birds and reform. I think what's happening now is that law enforcement. Currently. Is at the beginning of an ice age. And the law enforcement community is Gordon soon evolves. Or they will become extinct aren't they are he and sue than accept. And embrace the ideas of reform groups. Bruce reconstructive justice. Or they won't we come. Obsolete. Or resistance is futile at this point and I think this case this sort of verdict kind of signals the beginning. Oh oh this evolutionary period. And Robert so what are some key reforms that police departments can an act quickly to ensure that officers are acting. In their citizens' best interest. I saw Robin back to the to abolish strands and we stops and I was in Minneapolis let's all work. O'Rourke Palo Colorado and by. All that that was brought it all that's gone now we should be some national news across the board also all or ability. Are stepping in to stop. On what was sort of overstepping his authority or bounce. Or is seeking more more that. I was sort of I want you. I don't figures on her arm she stopped gross debt shortly we see this all hall. He escalation. And bring people down we have a conversation. So that it is obvious there is going to be a better community. Gong followers are always what we've been hubris and you're gonna take action without communicating first. Putting it out or district hero he's so you could be a better. And C go on IC is all. Shall religious. Or removed an audience but that's okay we can. And mark during Derek show when Stroud we have the death of twenty year old Dante right. Thirteen year old Adam to let oil and just yesterday. As the judge's reading the verdict a sixteen year old Ohio girl look higher Bryant was shot dead by police at each of these cases is different of course but. Is Errol way to change how quickly police respond with deadly force. While also still ensuring that they can protect others and themselves from someone trying to do harm. Sure it and it starts with a subtle than that that seaports and the last call she would do my chief for a world. Went well as company chief voice. Mentioned in that is the development of clear concise. Common sense national standards if you standardize the response model. Across the nation from agency to agency. Then you would have less of this variation. The use of force levels of the standards if we get back soon airing maul pulls it's got Sorenson who's supposed to take you won't. That you have an accident doodles things significantly. Little impact full image will be their shoals and escorted out of court rate cut in handcuffs to be incarcerated. That's correct direct impact or police behavior move forward. Time robber boys and mark Claxton thank you both it's always great to have you.

