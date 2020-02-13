Transcript for New details released in 2011 cold case murder in Brooklyn

In the modest living room of Monica Singleton's Brownsville home a vigil. Blown up photos and mementos from the brief life of Joseph mall Singleton murdered now eighty years ago. The old saying has a lot. Tom doesn't heal a damn thing. It doesn't soften the blow it doesn't often painted dozens at. Is still being as it was the first day Huckabee walking down the street and his just fall. No one was never arrested for Jamal's murder and his mom says police had stopped returning her calls so last month she wrote NYPD commissioner Dermot check. And asking him to revisit the case. Sponsor engine mall singles and a September 19 2011. On green avenue. Within days she got a phone call from a detective who said they were releasing this blurry still photo in hopes someone would recognize the killer in. Ms. Singleton does not know who shot and killed her 22 year old son. But she has seen him three times assembled and claims that she and her family watched video surveillance camera video inside the precinct. That shows the actual shooting off her son and she says the killer space is visible at recognizable on that tape. And she wonders all these years later why police haven't released it. Detective McDonald was the one who told me that they cannot find the only have skills. Like how do you have stills will be set in your recent and we watched. Says police are still searching for that tape. And so ms. Singleton is left with a plea to someone. Who might know something toe to Brownsville Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.